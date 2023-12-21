Outward: Definitive Edition Headed to Switch in 2024 - News

Publisher PLAION and developer Nine Dots Studio announced SneakBox will be porting the open-world fantasy RPG, Outward: Definitive Edition, to the Nintendo Switch in 2024.

“Getting Outward onto the Switch was always a dream for us," said Nine Dots Studio CEO and creative director Guillaume Boucher-Vidal. "I’ll be quite honest, I had my doubts that a Switch version was even possible.

"Outward is a big game that was made in such a weird context and has some very specific technical limitations. The team at Sneaky Box really pulled a rabbit out of the hat with this port. I’m happy that there will be one more way to play our game, and with devices like the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch, it’s quite fitting that our game is now travel-friendly."

Outward: Definitive Edition first launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 17, 2022. The original Outward launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 26, 2019.

