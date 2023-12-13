PS5 Best-Seller as Lifetime Sales Top 20M - Americas Hardware Estimates for November 2023 - Sales

/ 723 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 1,220,787 units sold for November 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 20.25 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console with an estimated 686,787 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 14.92 million units. The Nintendo Switch came in third place with 681,481 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 50.73 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 5,852 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.53 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by nearly 83,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 491,000 units. PS4 sold 1,303,374 units for the month of November 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 1,178,631 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 331,212 (-21.3%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 173,563 units (-20.2%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 591,193 units (-46.5%). The PlayStation 4 is up by 957 units (19.6%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 828,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 447,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 437,000 units. It should be noted November included Black Friday, but not Cyber Monday.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 6.11 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 4.24 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.31 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for November 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,220,787 ( 20,253,364 ) Xbox Series X|S - 686,787 ( 14,915,949 ) Switch - 681,481 ( 50,730,818 ) PlayStation 4 - 5,852 ( 41,526,747 )

USA hardware estimates for November 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 1,041,211

Xbox Series X|S - 578,609 Switch - 573,070

PlayStation 4 - 5,006

Weekly Sales:

November 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 151,142 Switch - 81,231 Xbox Series X|S - 76,416

PlayStation 4 - 1,242

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 129,072

Switch - 68,284 Xbox Series X|S - 64,835

PlayStation 4 - 1,062

November 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 250,089 Xbox Series X|S - 113,322 Switch - 108,099 PlayStation 4 - 1,495

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 212,259 Xbox Series X|S - 95,502 Switch - 90,942 PlayStation 4 - 1,273

November 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 232,556 Switch - 114,051 Xbox Series X|S - 110,175

PlayStation 4 - 1,301

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 198,598 Switch - 95,921 Xbox Series X|S - 92,734

PlayStation 4 - 1,109

November 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 587,000 Xbox Series X|S - 386,874 Switch - 378,100

PlayStation 4 - 1,814

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 501,282 Xbox Series X|S - 325,538 Switch - 317,923

PlayStation 4 - 1,562

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles