PS5 Best-Seller as Lifetime Sales Top 20M - Americas Hardware Estimates for November 2023

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 1,220,787 units sold for November 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 20.25 million units lifetime in the Americas.
The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console with an estimated 686,787 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 14.92 million units. The Nintendo Switch came in third place with 681,481 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 50.73 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 5,852 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.53 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by nearly 83,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 491,000 units. PS4 sold 1,303,374 units for the month of November 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 1,178,631 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 331,212 (-21.3%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 173,563 units (-20.2%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 591,193 units (-46.5%). The PlayStation 4 is up by 957 units (19.6%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 828,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 447,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 437,000 units. It should be noted November included Black Friday, but not Cyber Monday.
2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 6.11 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 4.24 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.31 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for November 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 1,220,787 (20,253,364)
- Xbox Series X|S - 686,787 (14,915,949)
- Switch - 681,481 (50,730,818)
- PlayStation 4 - 5,852 (41,526,747)
USA hardware estimates for November 2023:
- PlayStation 5 - 1,041,211
- Xbox Series X|S - 578,609
- Switch - 573,070
- PlayStation 4 - 5,006
Weekly Sales:
November 4, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 151,142
- Switch - 81,231
- Xbox Series X|S - 76,416
- PlayStation 4 - 1,242
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 129,072
- Switch - 68,284
- Xbox Series X|S - 64,835
- PlayStation 4 - 1,062
November 11, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 250,089
- Xbox Series X|S - 113,322
- Switch - 108,099
- PlayStation 4 - 1,495
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 212,259
- Xbox Series X|S - 95,502
- Switch - 90,942
- PlayStation 4 - 1,273
November 18, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 232,556
- Switch - 114,051
- Xbox Series X|S - 110,175
- PlayStation 4 - 1,301
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 198,598
- Switch - 95,921
- Xbox Series X|S - 92,734
- PlayStation 4 - 1,109
November 25, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 587,000
- Xbox Series X|S - 386,874
- Switch - 378,100
- PlayStation 4 - 1,814
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 501,282
- Xbox Series X|S - 325,538
- Switch - 317,923
- PlayStation 4 - 1,562
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
