An Estimated 9,000 Employees in the Video Game Industry Have Been Laid Off in 2023 - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

An estimated 9,000 employees have been laid off in the video game industry in 2023, according to a website keeping track of layoffs called Video Game Layoffs.

Unity has had the most layoffs in 2023 with 1,165, followed by ByteDance at 1,000, and Embracer Group at 954. Epic Games has laid off 830 employees and Amazon Games has laid off 715.

Of the big three console makers, some studios at PlayStation and Xbox have been hit with layoffs, however, Nintendo hasn't laid anyone off.

PlayStation studios hit with layoffs includes Bungie, Media Molecule, PlayStation VASG, PlayStation San Diego, and PixelOpus. At Xbox the studios that have been hit with layoffs includes Bethesda Games, The Coalition, and 343 Studios. Activision Blizzard before it was acquired by Microsoft also dealt with some layoffs.

While Embracer is the studio with the third most layoffs this year, they have been front and center has they have been laying off employees and closing studios for the past six months. This includes TimeSplitters developer Free Radical Design, which was shut down on Monday.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles