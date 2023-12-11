TimeSplitters Developer Free Radical Design Has Shut Down - News

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors recently stated TimeSplitters developer Free Radical Design could be shut down on December 11. It has been confirmed via employees on social media the studio has officially closed as of today.

The website for Free Radical Design now displays the text "404 Company Not Found :-(."

"The last day at FRD was very different from what I imagined," said former senior tech artist at Free Radical Design Adam Kiraly via Twitter. "I don't think it sunk in properly just yet, but handed my keys in and left the building the last time. It's Time to Split."

The last day at FRD was very different from what I imagined. I don't think it sunk in properly just yet, but handed my keys in and left the building the last time. It's Time to Split pic.twitter.com/n1UGELsoED — Adam Kiraly (@94Kiraly) December 11, 2023

"Well, that’s it, officially the final day of our time at Free Radical Design and an entire studio (just over 80 people) is out of work," said a former IT manager at Free Radical Design (via VideoGamesChronicle). "It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with everyone here. There are some supremely talented people that are now in need of work."

A senior artist on LinkedIn added, "And it’s over. My final day at Free Radical Design. It sees myself and just over 80 people out of work at the worst time of year for it to happen."

A QA designer stated, "Free Radical Design was a hub of creativity, but sadly, we join an ever-growing list of casualties in a broken industry where entire studios are treated as replaceable cogs in a soulless machine fixated on nothing but share prices."

Embracer has been laying off employees and closing studios for the past six months.

