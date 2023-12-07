By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (PS1) Might be Coming to PlayStation Plus Classics

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 861 Views

One more game appeara to have leaked that will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Classics lineup.

The Taiwanese ratings board has rated Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (PS1) for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The Taiwanese ratings board has previously rated games for PS5 and PS4 that were later announced for PlayStation Plus. 

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics for November 2023 are available now and includes Teardown, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, and more.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2023 are currently available until Monday, January 1, 2024 and include Lego 2K Drive for the PS5 and PS4, Powerwash Simulator for the PS5 and PS4, and Sable for the PS5.

1 Comments
Spike0503 (2 hours ago)

This game wasn't even that good. They could've at least gotten Jedi Power Battles, that one is pretty fun in co-op.

  • 0