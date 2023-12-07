Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (PS1) Might be Coming to PlayStation Plus Classics - News

One more game appeara to have leaked that will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Classics lineup.

The Taiwanese ratings board has rated Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (PS1) for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The Taiwanese ratings board has previously rated games for PS5 and PS4 that were later announced for PlayStation Plus.

Disney continues to carry the PlayStation Plus Classics lineup on its back—STAR WARS Episode I: The Phantom Menace (PS1) has been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan.



The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics for November 2023 are available now and includes Teardown, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, and more.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2023 are currently available until Monday, January 1, 2024 and include Lego 2K Drive for the PS5 and PS4, Powerwash Simulator for the PS5 and PS4, and Sable for the PS5.

