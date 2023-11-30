Phil Spencer: Xbox Talking With Partners to Create Mobile Gaming Store - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,172 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview in Sao Paulo during the CCXP comics and entertainment convention stated Xbox is talking with partners to help create a mobile gaming store that will be designed to take on Apple and Google.
"It’s an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on today not only alone, but talking to other partners who’d also like to see more choice for how they can monetize on the phone," said Spencer (via Bloomberg).
Spencer would not give a specific date, but did hint it could be as early as 2024. "I don't think this is multiple years away, I think this is sooner than that," he said.
Xbox has been looking grow outside the console in recent years as it now releases all first-party games day one on PC and mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming. A mobile gaming store would help grow Xbox even further on mobile platforms.
Microsoft in October did complete its Activision Blizzard King acquisition, which included popular mobile games like Candy Crush and Call of Duty Mobile.
The ability for Microsoft launch a mobile gaming store will be tough as Apple currently doesn't allow competing stores on iOS. Epic tried to sue Apple, but lost in court, however, it has asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in. Epic is currently in court fighting its case against Google, which does allow third-party app stores on Android.
The European Union's Digital Markets Act could potentially force Apple to open up its app store, however, Apple currently challenging this regulation.
"We’ve talked about choice, and today on your mobile phones, you don’t have choice," said Spencer. "To make sure that Xbox is not only relevant today but for the next 10, 20 years, we’re going to have to be strong across many screens."
Interesting and daring, but...
If MS can't even make the Windows store gain market share within their own operating system, how do they expect to create a virtual store to gain market share on Android and IOS systems!?
It can be a huge mess, and a lot of money wasted.
Game Pass is growing pretty well on PC it seems.
Mobile will be harder nut to crack. I don’t think many users care about Game Pass there or about a handful of exclusives like Candy Crush
I really don't get how you can create a piece of hardware and software and then the government can tell you, you have to allow other competitors onto your platform. If there were no other mobile options it would make sense but there's plenty of options. Just don't use an apple phone or MS can create their own phone. To me this is clear government overreach. This will also be an issue with security for Apple as it will allow stores to be on their platform that they can't regulate properly.
Are you a macrumors user? You sound a lot like them.
Because there would be almost only monopolies in the world. A company invents something and generates extreme amounts of money as a result. If a new company is created and invents something new, the big company simply buys the small one and destroys it. At a certain point, the state has to intervene, otherwise the world will eventually consist of just a handful of companies that control all products.
"If a new company is created and invents something new, the big company simply buys the small one and destroys it."
Kind of like what Microsoft has always been doing. The irony of so many people cheering on one big destructive megacorp is mind-blowing.
As far as purchasing companies goes we have a system setup to stop companies from just buying up all the competitors. Forcing companies to use specific ports for charging is way to much. Imagine if they forced everyone to use micro-usb, would usb-c ever have been invented?
There'd be no reason to invent usb-c because all companies are forced into micro-usb and it would be a waste of time and energy to create it. These are the kind of consequences these sort of things can have it can stifle innovation because there's no reason to innovate a product that no one is allowed to use.
iOS has a marketshare of 20% worldwide, I think they're being targeted for all the wrong reasons, the mobile space has always had more choices and viable platforms than the desktop space has had for most of its lifespan, not to mention, the lines between the two become blurrier with every update and at one point, separating the mobile market from the desktop market won't make any sense.
Giving how the recent ABK fiasco went down, if Apple opens up their platform and they simply start buying studios left and right afterwards to secure the content and the income, who's to stop them? the CMA? lol
In any case, it's a win win situation for Apple, if MS succeeds in making the smartphone a device where the traditional gamer can play games, the iPhone, and the foldable iPhone, and especially the iPad, will be the best smartphones/tablets for this particular purpose, giving the consumer more reasons to buy Apple devices which where Apple makes most of its insane profits.
The story is different for those who rely on software income to keep their business afloat, opening up closed platforms like PS and Nintendo to Gamepass is a whole different matter. We know from the leaked files that PS profits margins are actually razor thin, games like TLOUS and GoW cost that much, any competition to PS digital store can be detrimental to the business.
If this situation was a win win for Apple they wouldn't be fighting it in court. It opens them up to a situation where MS can bring in their own store and allow their games to be played only through their store. Apple doesn't care about people buying their devices for gaming because the amount of people who will do that is minimal. They'll lose much more money from people side loading apps and the money they get from purchases.
Game companies that have a lot of MTX transactions will allow side loading. Allowing them to bypass apple store and having to pay Apple. It will slowly cause Apple to lose a lot of revenue. There's a reason Apple is fighting this and it's not because it's a win win for them.
I agree with you, a win-win scenario is an over simplification on my part and a wrong statement as you pointed out. They will lose a lot of revenue if all third party apps leave the App Store and side loading becomes the mainstream way of installing apps, I don't know to what extent that will happen though, especially that the EU is the only one asking Apple to open up the platform, the USA things are looking different, if anything, I think the conservative supreme court will side with Apple even further.
And again, if iOS becomes an Apple platform, what stops Apple from gobbling up the content and securing it at the source? Seems to be working for MS. They can also reduce their 30% cut to not haemorrhage apps to other App Stores. I just don't think it's a black and white scenario.
If traditional gaming doesn't become a thing smartphones, which I don't think it will, then I don't see the point of Gamepass on iOS but that will be an MS problem to solve. If it does become a thing, it will be the "one more reason" to get an iPhone over others though.
I don't think sideloading will be come huge. Especially for iphone users. I just think Apple sees the potential to lose a lot of revenue if it's allowed. Not to mention I do think it's a security risk and Apple is big on keep their things secure. I think your right though they'll most likely lose in the EU but not in the US. It could be they don't want to lose EU though and kind of give the nudge for the US to go ahead and follow the EU's decision.
I remember them mentioning this before the bought ABK. King has a decent market but it's no where near the level of content they might need to put a dent in Apple and Google's monopolies, if said companies even allow it on their systems. I wish them luck regardless as it's needed.
I've also been reading that even if Apple is forced to do this, It will only apply to the EU. Which I don't think will help MS as much as they would like if that's what they end up doing.