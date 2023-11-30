Phil Spencer: Xbox Talking With Partners to Create Mobile Gaming Store - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview in Sao Paulo during the CCXP comics and entertainment convention stated Xbox is talking with partners to help create a mobile gaming store that will be designed to take on Apple and Google.

"It’s an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on today not only alone, but talking to other partners who’d also like to see more choice for how they can monetize on the phone," said Spencer (via Bloomberg).

Spencer would not give a specific date, but did hint it could be as early as 2024. "I don't think this is multiple years away, I think this is sooner than that," he said.

Xbox has been looking grow outside the console in recent years as it now releases all first-party games day one on PC and mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming. A mobile gaming store would help grow Xbox even further on mobile platforms.

Microsoft in October did complete its Activision Blizzard King acquisition, which included popular mobile games like Candy Crush and Call of Duty Mobile.

The ability for Microsoft launch a mobile gaming store will be tough as Apple currently doesn't allow competing stores on iOS. Epic tried to sue Apple, but lost in court, however, it has asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in. Epic is currently in court fighting its case against Google, which does allow third-party app stores on Android.

The European Union's Digital Markets Act could potentially force Apple to open up its app store, however, Apple currently challenging this regulation.

"We’ve talked about choice, and today on your mobile phones, you don’t have choice," said Spencer. "To make sure that Xbox is not only relevant today but for the next 10, 20 years, we’re going to have to be strong across many screens."

