PC Game Pass Subscribers Grew 159% Year-Over-Year, Nearly Half of Series S Buyers Are New to Xbox

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in today's earnings call with investors for the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, which ended up September 30, 2022, announced the number of PC Game Pass subscribers has grown by 159 percent year-over-year.

Nadella added over 20 million people have used Xbox Cloud Gaming and nearly half of all of Xbox Series S buyers are new to the Xbox ecosystem. Gaming has also seen usage growth on all platforms.

"We saw usage growth across all platforms driven by the strength off console," said Nadella. "PC Game Pass subscriptions increased 159% year-over-year."

He continued, "With cloud gaming we're transforming how games are distributed, played, and viewed. More than 20 million people have used the service to stream games to date.

"As we look towards the holidays, we offer the best value in gaming with Game Pass and Xbox Series S. Nearly half of the Series S buyers are new to our ecosystem."

For the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, set to end December 31, 2022, Microsoft expects Xbox gaming revenue to decline in the low-to-mid teens compared to last year, which saw a stronger first-party lineup with the release of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

Microsoft does expect the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers to continue to grow. However, Xbox Content & Services is expected to see a similar drop to the overall Xbox gaming revenue. There was no information given on expectation for Xbox hardware.

