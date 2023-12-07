Switch Best-Seller, PS5 'Slim' Boosts PS5 - Japan Hardware Estimates for November 2023 - Sales

/ 3,208 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 296,326 units sold for November 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 31.40 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 231,355 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.75 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 12,603 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.54 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 5,378 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.66 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by over 12,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 11,000 units. PS4 sold 243,420 units for the month of November 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 1,348 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 218,593 units (-42.5%). PlayStation 5 sales are up by 106,535 (85.4%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 4,765 units (-27.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 3,047 units (-36.2%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 13,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 165,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 4,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 3.51 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.33 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.13 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for November 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 296,326 (31,400,049) PlayStation 5 - 231,355 (4,753,947) Xbox Series X|S - 12,603 (536,295) PlayStation 4 - 5,378 (9,659,517)

Weekly Sales:

Japan November 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 93,268 Xbox Series X|S - 4,746 PlayStation 4 - 1,309 PlayStation 5 - 1,222





Japan November 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 107,968

Switch - 65,795

Xbox Series X|S - 2,586

PlayStation 4 - 1,334

Japan November 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 65,566 PlayStation 5 - 62,921 Xbox Series X|S - 3,132 PlayStation 4 - 651



Japan November 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 71,697 Xbox Series X|S - 59,244 PlayStation 5 - 2,139 PlayStation 4 - 2,084

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles