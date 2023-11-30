Baldur's Gate 3 Optimization for Xbox Will Improve Performance on PS5 and PC - News

/ 774 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Larian Studios director of publishing Michael Douse discussed Patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3 and how much performance has improved.

The team has been working on optimizing the game for the Xbox Series S ahead of the Xbox launch in December and Douse revealed all the optimization on Xbox has meant there have been improvements to the performance on both the PlayStation 5 and PC.

"Performance improvements are coming to both PC and PS5 on behalf of all the work that's gone into optimizing for Xbox," said Douse. "That's exciting, but also maybe the least exciting thing in Patch 5, to give you an idea of how exciting it is. More tomorrow."

What’s more, performance improvements are coming to both PC and PS5 on behalf of all the work that’s gone into optimising for Xbox. That’s exciting, but also maybe the least exciting thing in Patch 5, to give you an idea of how exciting it is. More tomorrow. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) November 29, 2023

Larian Studios did announce Patch 5 will launch soon and the update will be around 30 GB. However, it will require 130 GB of free space in order to install. The studio recommends anyone with limited space to uninstall the game and then re-download the patched version.

"Patch 5 is launching soon!," said the studio. "This update will clock in at roughly 30GB and will require approximately 130GB of free space to install. If you find yourself without the space to install the update, we recommend uninstalling BG3 and then re-downloading the patched version."

Patch 5 is launching soon! This update will clock in at roughly 30GB and will require approximately 130GB of free space to install. If you find yourself without the space to install the update, we recommend uninstalling BG3 and then re-downloading the patched version. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 30, 2023

The release date for the Xbox Series X|S versions of Baldur's Gate 3 will be announced at The Game Awards on December 7.

The physical Deluxe Edition for Baldur's Gate 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in Q1 2024 for $79.99 / €79.99. Pre-orders are available now at the Larian Merch Store in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles