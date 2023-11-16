Baldur's Gate 3 Physical Deluxe Edition to Launch in Q1 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Larian Studios has announced a physical Deluxe Edition for Baldur's Gate 3. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in Q1 2024 for $79.99 / €79.99.

Pre-orders are available now at the Larian Merch Store in North America and Europe.

Read details on the physical Deluxe Edition below:

The multi-award winning RPG Baldur’s Gate III released to the mortal plane. Fill your mantelpiece with feelies while you fill your heart with adventure.

Gather your party and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power.

Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a mind flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil.

Choose from 12 classes and 11 races from the Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook and create your own identity, or play as an Origin hero with a hand-crafted background. Or tangle with your inner corruption as the Dark Urge, a fully customizable Origin hero with its own unique mechanics and story. Whoever you choose to be, adventure, loot, battle and romance your way across the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Gather your party. Take the adventure online as a party of up to four.

Digital Deluxe Content

Every platform includes the Digital Deluxe content listed below.

In-Game Downloadable Content Divinity Item Pack – Equip your party with an array of items inspired by the world and characters of Divinity. Bard Song Pack – Astound audiences by performing this special set of new songs—or have them covering their ears if you lack proficiency. Exclusive Dice Skin – Fail checks with style, or succeed with a new air of confidence. Paintings from Rivellon – Discover a new collection of paintings across the Forgotten Realms, inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2. Adventurer’s Pouch – Receive a collection of camp supplies and potions to help get your journey started.

Digital Bonus Content Digital Original Soundtrack – Enjoy the music of Baldur’s Gate III from composer Borislav Slavov. Crack this soundtrack out in your D&D session, and get the feel and mood of Baldur’s Gate III! Digital Artbook – Explore the art and design of Baldur’s Gate III in this comprehensive digital artbook, written by Larian. Digital Character Sheets – Peruse and print a set of four-page Dungeons & Dragons character sheets for each Baldur’s Gate III Origin character.



Physical Goodies

Original Game Soundtrack – Three CDs of adventuring anthems sure to get any party gathered, by our very own Bobby Slavov.

– Three CDs of adventuring anthems sure to get any party gathered, by our very own Bobby Slavov. Map – A double sided map for your adventures. How else would you know where you are?

– A double sided map for your adventures. How else would you know where you are? Stickers – 32 stickers featuring our origin characters, iconic Dungeons & Dragons monsters, and much more.

– 32 stickers featuring our origin characters, iconic Dungeons & Dragons monsters, and much more. Patches – Flaming Fist or Mark or the Absolute. With both patches in the box, show your allegiance!

– Flaming Fist or Mark or the Absolute. With both patches in the box, show your allegiance! Mind Flayer Poster – Let your friends know the invasion is on with this big, beautiful, terrifying poster.

– Let your friends know the invasion is on with this big, beautiful, terrifying poster. Game Disc PC Game Disc – DVD with custom Baldur’s Gate III installer and Steam serial key, internet required (only available with the PC version). PlayStation 5 Game Disc – Two discs, playable on-disc (only available with the PlayStation 5 version). Xbox Series X Game Disc – Three discs, playable on-disc (only available with the Xbox Series X version).

Game Box – Keep Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II company with this collectable box created in the style of the original series.

Baldur's Gate 3 released for PC via Steam and GOG on August 3 and for the PlayStation 5 on September 6. The Xbox Series X|S version will launch in December with the exact release date set to be announced at The Game Awards on December 7.

