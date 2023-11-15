Baldur's Gate 3 Launches in December for Xbox Series X|S - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 483 Views
Larian Studios announced Baldur's Gate 3 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S in December with the exact release date to be announced at The Game Awards on December 7.
"Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3," said Larian Studios. "The game is on track for a December release. We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date."
Baldur’s Gate 3 released for PC on August 3 and for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.
Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release.— Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 15, 2023
We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere™ of the exact release date.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Hopefully it will either be a shadow drop immediately after the show, and/or a day one Gamepass announcement there.
Game Pass announcement and shadow drop? That'd be weird for Larian to hold a "World Premiere" slot at TGA to just announce the release date of the Xbox port xD
I'd be surprised for them to get BG3 on GP. It would cost MS so much money.
It definitely will cost a lot more than MS originally thought before launch, but seeing how engagement on PS5 not being anywhere near as high as anticipated, that might bring down the cost a bit. BG3 is still a PC centric title that didn't seem to bring in as many console players as many of us thought. I was shocked to see BG3 was ranked 20th in player engagement on PS5 for the month of September. Especially considering the game launched on PS5 within the first week of September and I doubt that number went up any higher in October.
That's certainly possible, I also think there is a good chunk of gamers on ps5 that didn't pick up BG3 since it's digital only. I'll play it at some point but I'm not in a huge rush to pick it up digitally. If it does come to gamepass I'll just play it there. If I'm purchasing a game I like to have the option of digital of physical.
I can see that being the case. Larian did tease that this week would be a good week for fans of physical media alongside teasing the Xbox release date. So keep an eye out for that! Physical PS5 version may be on the horizon.
Is engagement something these companies are worried about though? Aren't they more interested in sales data? From what I saw it was second best selling game in that month for both NA and UK. I always assumed engagement was more of a secondary figure for everyone except GAAS and GPMS.
Typically, not for a non-GAAS title, but, BG3 is a game that takes a LOT of time to complete. Let alone get Platinum for. You look at Steam reviews and it's very rare to see any review that is less than 100 hours at the time of review. Hell, my first general playthrough of the game, not even trying to get all achievements, took me 108 hours. So while initial sales may have been good for PS5, the lack of player engagement means very few are actually playing the game for any decent amount of time. Many could have played for an hour and decided it just wasn't for them.
It's not like Spider-Man 2 where you can get a Platinum within a single weekend.
With that information in hand wouldn't that make it more likely that MS wouldn't offer BG3 much money at all? If it's not keeping people engaged then the game isn't worth as much to MS as a game that brings in higher engagement but maybe doesn't sell or isn't rated as high.