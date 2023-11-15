Baldur's Gate 3 Launches in December for Xbox Series X|S - News

Larian Studios announced Baldur's Gate 3 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S in December with the exact release date to be announced at The Game Awards on December 7.

"Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3," said Larian Studios. "The game is on track for a December release. We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date."

Baldur’s Gate 3 released for PC on August 3 and for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

