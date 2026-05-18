Truckful Launches in 2026 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

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Pocketpair Publishing and developer Mythic Owl announced the single-player car delivery adventure game, Truckful, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2026.

Read details on the game below:

Truckful is a single player car delivery adventure game based around completing errands and quests for villagers and uncovering the ancient mystery that surrounds the nearby old forest.

Drive, Upgrade, and Pack Your Truck

Drive your pickup truck through winding countryside roads, dusty lowlands, and small towns. Upgrade the truck, improve its weight and load capacity to make it go faster through all kinds of demanding routes. Pack the bed with fragile and shaky cargo of all shapes and kinds, whether its ice cold fish that needs to be delivered fast, or a classic grandma vase that will put your driving skills to the true test.

Explore the Strange Countryside

The seemingly welcoming countryside has its secrets. Hidden paths, misty wetlands, unforgiving marshes, and dusty quicksands tell the stories of the past, waiting to be discovered. Explore a variety of landmarks and its surroundings, and discover secrets hidden behind the forest branches.

Deliver the Goods to Townspeople

Your quest requires a trustworthy tool to get you through some of the most challenging errands swiftly – an old reliable pickup truck. With a large cargo bed, it can deliver all kinds of goods to the townsfolk that will appreciate your work and often help with upgrades, scrap collection, and more. They will also help you unveil the great forest mystery.

Beware of the Ancient Forest

The ancient forest on the countryside outskirts is unwelcoming to visitors and often mentioned in local legends and myths. The overwhelming feeling of something lurking in the tree branch shadows is hard to shake off. Face the adversity and uncover its deep roots.

Features:

Drive, upgrade, and customize your pickup truck.

Pack the truck bed with cargo of all shapes and sizes.

Complete errands for villagers in need.

Enjoy a physics-based car handling gameplay.

Unravel the mystery of the old forest.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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