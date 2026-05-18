Nintendo Announces Mobile Game Pictonico, Turns Your Photos Into Minigames - News

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Nintendo has announced a new mobile game, Pictonico!, for iOS and Android. It will launch on May 28 as a free-to-start download.

The game lets you turn your photos into minigames with the free-to-start allowing access to some minigame demos.

The rest of the minigames can be purchased in volumes with Volume 1 priced at $5.99 and Volume 2 priced at $7.99. It isn't known how many minigames are in each volume, however, there will be "up to 80 minigames in total" available across all volumes.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Turn your photos into minigames! Sure, it’s kind of silly… But there’s no telling what will happen next!

Here come your school’s sports stars…strutting down the red carpet!

Your boss is hungry and needs your help!

Try to wash away those embarrassing high-school memories.

Son won’t quiet down? Zip his mouth!

Two old friends reconnect while skydiving!

Grandpa dressed like a ballerina? Can’t miss this photo op.

Mom’s angry… But that nose hair must be plucked!

Dad’s making that face again. Wait, is that a facial mask?

Best friend turned final boss?! Evasive maneuvers!

That calm, collected teacher was all muscle this whole time?

You can try a few minigames for free, or purchase volumes to unlock up to 80 minigames in total, ranging from easy to pretty tricky. Get ready to laugh out loud when you look back at old photos!

You can even take photos with friends on the spot and use them right away.

Notes

This game is free-to-start.

Purchase of a game volume is required for gameplay, but you can play a demo of some minigames for free.

A constant online connection is not required, but temporary network access may be needed for the following operations, which may incur data charges: First launch. Purchasing game volumes.

Your photos are not sent to Nintendo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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