Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 Adds 'Hotly Anticipated Gameplay Elements' - News

CD Projekt announced Update 2.1 for Cyberpunk 2077 will release on December 5, which is the same day the Ultimate Edition launches. The update will add "new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements."

More details will be shared by Quest director Paweł Sasko and producer Monika Janowska during a Twitch live stream on December 1 at 7:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm GMT / 4:00 pm CET.

On December 5th, the same day Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition hits the shelves, we’ll release a free Update 2.1 introducing new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements. 🔥



It was announced this week the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 4.3 million units worldwide in its first two months. It was also confirmed in early October Cyberpunk 2077 had sold over 25 million units worldwide.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 26.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in select markets on December 5.

