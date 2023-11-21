Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Launches December 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in select markets on December 5. It will include the base game, the Phantom Liberty expansion, and every update since.

Read details on the game below:

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is an open-world RPG containing two powerful adventures: the base game of Cyberpunk 2077, taking place in the dark future of Night City, and the expansion “Phantom Liberty,” a spy-thriller story set in the walled-off district of Dogtown. Players take on the role of V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary, and embark on a fight for survival filled with story-defining decisions, action-packed gameplay, and unforgettable characters, including rockerboy Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) and FIA sleeper agent Solomon Reed (played by Idris Elba).

This new release is the perfect way to experience every story of the dark future; it also contains the free Update 2.0, which overhauled many of the game’s systems, introducing dynamic skill trees, high-octane vehicle combat, and enhanced enemy and police AI—as well as adding new weapons, vehicles, and clothes. The release is bolstered with a set of previously released digital goodies available as part of the “My Rewards” program, available to all who register.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

