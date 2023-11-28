Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Sales Top 4.3 Million Units - News

CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski has announced the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 4.3 million units worldwide in its first two months.

"We are very pleased with the launch of Phantom Liberty," said Kicinski (via VideoGamesChronicle).

Successful release of the expansion, along with Update 2.0 which introduces a slew of additional improvements, elevates Night City gameplay to another level – in terms of quality. This is an important achievement given our plans to further develop the franchise."

It was confirmed in early October Cyberpunk 2077 had sold over 25 million units worldwide.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 26.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in select markets on December 5.

