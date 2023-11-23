The Last of Us Part II Remastered Gets New Details - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog have released new details for The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

The Lost Levels will let you "explore early-development versions of three new levels not seen in the original The Last of Us Part II: Sewers, Jackson Party and Boar Hunt."

The No Return, a roguelike survival mode, has you survive as long as possible in each run that lets the player choose their path through randomized encounters.

Read the new details below:

Native PS5 enhancements

Built for the PS5, The Last of Us Part II Remastered enhances the original PS4 game in ways not possible before. Visual performance now includes native 4K output in Fidelity Mode, 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode, and an Unlocked Framerate option for TVs that support VRR. The Last of Us Part II Remastered also includes improved load times to let you jump right back into the action. Descriptive Audio and Speech to Vibrations have also been added to The Last of Us Part II Remastered's suite of accessibility features.

No Return – A roguelike survival mode

Experience deep combat via an entirely new mode! Survive as long as you can in each run as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters featuring different foes and memorable locations from throughout The Last of Us Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles.

Unique gameplay modifiers can offer new and unexpected challenges as you fight to succeed – and survive – in a host of different encounter types. Play as a variety of characters including never-before-playable characters like Dina, Jesse, Lev, Tommy and more, each with unique traits to offer different playstyles, and unlock skins for them as you progress to use in the mode.

New ways to play Delve deeper into this beloved adventure and learn how the original game was created. Lost Levels let you explore early-development versions of three new levels not seen in the original The Last of Us Part II: Sewers, Jackson Party and Boar Hunt. Enjoy hours of new developer commentary about The Last of Us Part II’s development as you experience the game. Live up to your musical potential with Guitar Free Play, which includes new instruments, or take on the new Speedrun Mode and post your best times. Take incredible Photo Mode shots with additions like dynamic lighting, Frame Forward, and Gaze Direction, as well as new frame and logo options. The Last of Us Part II Remastered also features brand new unlockable character and weapon skins for players to use for both Ellie and Abby. Graphical improvements and full DualSense wireless controller support The beautiful yet dangerous world of The Last of Us Part II Remastered is brought to new life on the PS5. This version features increased texture resolution, increased Level-of-Detail distances, improved shadow quality, animation sampling rate, and more. The Last of Us Part II Remastered also makes full use of the DualSense wireless controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to allow every weapon to feel distinct and convey an increased sense of presence in your surroundings as you explore the snowy mountains of Jackson and the rain-drenched city streets of Seattle.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024.

