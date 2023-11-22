Xbox is Making 'Headway' in Reaching European Gamers via Mobile and PC - Sales

Xbox has been struggling in Europe this year when you look at the number of consoles sold with sales down by 14 percent year-to-date through October, according to VGChartz estimates.

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring says that while it hasn't been the best year for Xbox console sales, the best way for Xbox to reach more gamers in Europe is via mobile and PC and Xbox is making "headway" in that regard.

"Xbox hasn't had the best year (so far) in terms of raw hardware sales across Europe," said Dring. "But the most effective way for it to reach European players is via mobile and PC. And in that regard, it's making real headway."

