Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts, Super Mario RPG and Bluey Debut - Sales

/ 669 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Hogwarts Legacy has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 18, 2023. The game released on the Nintendo Switch this week and it was discounted as part of early Black Friday deals.

There were three titles on the UK charts with Super Mario RPG debuting in sixth place, Bluey: The Video Game debuting in seventh place, and Persona 5 Tactica debuted in 34th place.

Several titles shot up the charts due to discounts and bundles. EA Sports FC 24 is down one spot to third place, however, sales jumped up 115 percent. Assassin's Creed Mirage is up two spots to eighth place as sales are up 165 percent. Gran Turismo 7 and Forspoken re-entered the charts in 15th and 16th place, respectively, due to being bundled with the PS5.

The Last Of Us Part I, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Resident Evil 4 re-entered the charts following price promotions. Minecraft Legends, Final Fantasy 16, The Crew Motorfest, and Lego 2K Drive also saw sales increase due to discounts.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Super Mario RPG - NEW Bluey: The Video Game - NEW Assassin's Creed: Mirage Nintendo Switch Sports Mortal Kombat 1

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles