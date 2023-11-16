Annapurna Interactive Acquires 24 Bit Games - News

Annapurna Interactive announced it has acquired South Africa-based 24 Bit Games.

24 Bit Games will be able to grow its development team and proprietary technology toolkits now that it is part of Annapurna Interactive. The two companies will continue to grow the video game industry in South Africa.

"Annapurna has been working with 24 Bit for many years, and we value not only the caliber of their work, but their team as well," said Annapurna Interactive co-head Deborah Mars. "They’ve always shared our commitment to quality, and by taking our partnership to the next level we feel like anything is possible."

24 Bit Games CEO Luke Lamothe added, "We deeply respect Annapurna’s approach to curating a portfolio of great games, its value system around building and extending IP, as well as the company culture. We have truly enjoyed working together over the years, and we believe we are joining Annapurna at an exciting moment of growth and expansion."

24 Bit Games working on porting games between console, PC, VR, and mobile from all over the world, and from indie to AAA games. The studio also works on co-development and optimization.

