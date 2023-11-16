PS5 'Slim' Boosts PS5 Sales to Over 100,000 on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 65,017 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 12, 2023.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 63,319 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in third place with sales of 60,134 units.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5) debuted in fourth place with sales of 22,132 units. The PS4 version debuted in sixth place wit sales of 8,962 units.

WarioWare: Move It! (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 13,340 units, Fashion Dreamer (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 8,166 units, and Pikmin 4 (NS) came in eighth place with sales of 7,511 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 7,186 ,and The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (NS) took 10th place with sales of 5,913 units.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 107,953 units sold. The PS5 'slim' debuted on November 10th and this is the second best week ever for PS5 console sales.

The Nintendo Switch sold 79,147 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,578 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,330 units, and the 3DS sold 23 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 65,017 (975,276) [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 63,319 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 60,134 (New) [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 22,132 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13,340 (42,924) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 8,962 (New) [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 8,166 (39,050) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,511 (948,207) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,186 (7,573,156) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 5,913 (77,301)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 86,869 (4,019,191) Switch OLED Model – 44,217 (6,041,114) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 21,084 (611,148) Switch Lite – 13,846 (5,571,883) Switch – 7,720 (19,601,080) Xbox Series X – 1,996 (234,226) PlayStation 4 – 1,330 (7,906,029) Xbox Series S – 582 (293,286) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 23 (1,192,605)

