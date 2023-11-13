Steam Deck Has Sold 'Multiple Millions' of Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,076 Views
Valve designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais speaking with The Verge revealed the Steam Deck handheld ha sold "multiple millions" of units.
It was reported in October 2022 the Steam Deck had surpassed one million units shipped.
Valve announced last week the Steam Deck OLED, which will launch on November 16 for $549 for the 512 GB model and $649 for the 1TB model.
Yang last week also revealed the team will work on a Steam Deck 2 that will feature a "next-generation" power upgrade. It is at least two or three years away from release.
"A lot of folks at the company are excited about this product," said Yang at the time. "We are very invested in the Steam Deck."
