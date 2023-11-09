Valve Announces Steam Deck OLED, Launches November 16 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 543 Views
Valve has announced the Steam Deck OLED. It will launch on November 16 for $549 for the 512 GB model and $649 for the 1TB model.
Here are the specifications for the two Steam Deck OLED models:
512GB OLED
- 512GB NVMe SSD
- 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display
- 7.4″ Diagonal display size
- 6 nm APU
- Wi-Fi 6E
- 50Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (content-dependent)
- 45W Power supply with 2.5m cable
- Carrying case
- Steam profile bundle
1TB OLED
- 1TB NVMe SSD
- 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with premium anti-glare etched glass
- 7.4″ Diagonal display size
- 6 nm APU
- Wi-Fi 6E
- 50Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (content-dependent)
- 45W Power supply with 2.5m cable
- Carrying case with removable liner
- Steam profile bundle
- Exclusive startup movie
- Exclusive virtual keyboard theme
Read details on the Steam Deck OLED below:
All the things you love about Steam Deck, now with an OLED screen, better battery life, faster Wi-Fi, and more.
Brighter Colors, Blacker Blacks
Steam Deck’s HDR OLED display is designed from the ground up for gaming, with striking contrast, brilliant clarity, and a larger picture. With more colors, pure blacks, and amazing motion rendition, you’ll see your games in a new light.
More Time to Play
Steam Deck OLED has 30 to 50 percent more battery life. We fit a bigger battery into the case, and the OLED display draws less power. Add in an updated, more efficient AMD APU and you have way more time to play your favorites.
Faster Downloads
Steam Deck OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, offering increased bandwidth and lower latency. This means faster downloads (up to three times faster!) and stable online play.
Lighter, Cooler
Thanks to a bigger fan and updated thermals, Steam Deck OLED runs cooler. It weighs 30g, or approximately five percent lighter than the LCD model, due to the screen.

Bruh, Valve improved and updated the Steam Deck across the board in nearly every conceivable way besides improved performance to the point that it can be considered a Steam Deck 2. And while dropping the 64GB model, doubling the storage for all 3 models, and keeping all 3 models at the same price points.
Bravo Valve!
There’s actually a 2-9% performance improvement according to Digital Foundry due to increased memory bandwidth and likely the increased efficiency of the processor allowing it to operate better within the 15w TDP target.
I wonder where they got that idea...
Lol yeah, but at least the Steam Deck OLED is a clear, across-the-board improvement over the original while doubling the storage and costing the exact same, whereas the Switch OLED only changed the screen, added an ethernet jack on the dock, and upped the price.
It's great they improved on the battery life. I wouldn't be surprised if there came a Steam Deck 2 next year.