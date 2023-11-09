Valve Announces Steam Deck OLED, Launches November 16 - News

Valve has announced the Steam Deck OLED. It will launch on November 16 for $549 for the 512 GB model and $649 for the 1TB model.

Here are the specifications for the two Steam Deck OLED models:

512GB OLED

512GB NVMe SSD

1280 x 800 HDR OLED display

7.4″ Diagonal display size

6 nm APU

Wi-Fi 6E

50Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (content-dependent)

45W Power supply with 2.5m cable

Carrying case

Steam profile bundle

1TB OLED

1TB NVMe SSD

1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with premium anti-glare etched glass

7.4″ Diagonal display size

6 nm APU

Wi-Fi 6E

50Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (content-dependent)

45W Power supply with 2.5m cable

Carrying case with removable liner

Steam profile bundle

Exclusive startup movie

Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

Read details on the Steam Deck OLED below:

All the things you love about Steam Deck, now with an OLED screen, better battery life, faster Wi-Fi, and more.

Brighter Colors, Blacker Blacks

Steam Deck’s HDR OLED display is designed from the ground up for gaming, with striking contrast, brilliant clarity, and a larger picture. With more colors, pure blacks, and amazing motion rendition, you’ll see your games in a new light.

More Time to Play

Steam Deck OLED has 30 to 50 percent more battery life. We fit a bigger battery into the case, and the OLED display draws less power. Add in an updated, more efficient AMD APU and you have way more time to play your favorites.

Faster Downloads

Steam Deck OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, offering increased bandwidth and lower latency. This means faster downloads (up to three times faster!) and stable online play.

Lighter, Cooler

Thanks to a bigger fan and updated thermals, Steam Deck OLED runs cooler. It weighs 30g, or approximately five percent lighter than the LCD model, due to the screen.

