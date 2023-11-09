Steam Deck 2 is in the Works, But is At Least 2 or 3 Years Away - News

Valve today announced the Steam Deck OLED, a new variant of the Steam Deck that comes with an OLED screen, which will launch on November 16 for $549 for the 512 GB model and $649 for the 1TB model.

Steam Deck product designer Lawrence Yang speaking with Bloomberg revealed the team will work on a Steam Deck 2 that will feature a "next-generation" power upgrade. It is at least two or three years away from release.

"A lot of folks at the company are excited about this product," said Yang. "We are very invested in the Steam Deck."

