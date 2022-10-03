By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Report: Steam Deck Ships Over 1 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 397 Views

KDE's David Edmundson in a talk at the Akademy 2022 conference discussed the Steam Deck and the work KDE is doing to improve the device. 

During the talk (at 29:45 in the video) Edmundson revealed shipments for the Steam Deck have surpassed one million units. 

"They have crossed over a million, and they're still processing back orders," said Edmundson.

Check out the description to the talk below:

The Steamdeck is one of the most interesting and excitement big deployments of KDE in recent times.

In this talk I will share how Plasma fits into the Steamdeck and what aspects of KDE made us the right choice for their new userbase. I will then share some of the projects that contractors Blue Systems have been doing for Valve and how the work there benefits not just the Steamdeck but improves the ecosystem for all Plasma users.

Finally we look at what this could mean for KDE on the whole as more vendors gain the same confidence in Plasma.

Thanks, GamingOnLinux.

gtotheunit91 (2 hours ago)

That’s pretty impressive considering you can only get one in a single online location instead of retail!

  • +5
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

Seems big considering this is available by order only.

  • +4
Kakadu18 (2 hours ago)

Not bad. Maybe it can reach 5mil in two or so years?

  • +2
Shatts (1 hour ago)

So it released on Feb 25th, and sold more than 1 million in about 7 months. Not bad, I expected 5 million lifetime, maybe it will reach it.

  • 0
deerox Shatts (14 minutes ago)

The lifetime sales is hard to predict since we have no idea how long Valve is going to sell the Steam Deck for. They could keep selling the Steam Deck 20 years from now, for all we know.

  • 0
DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

good numbers but much lower than mainstream consoles.

  • -3
gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

Unlike mainstream consoles though, you can’t just buy one off of Steam. You’ve had to have had a Steam account for a specific amount of time. So you can’t just create a Steam account right now and buy one.

Everyone seems to be forgetting this.

  • +2
DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

And there are over 100M steam accounts that is several years old right? And again, they are sold out, didn't produce a single extra HW that would be available to be sold even with different way of selling. So your point would be?

  • -1
gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

Doesn’t help that they were going through the same shortages as everyone else. So 1 million units for what was a glorified experiment for Valve is insanely impressive. Especially considering Steam Deck is meant as a secondary PC. Linux PC in handheld form to take your Steam library on the go with you.

  • +1
DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

Nahhh, it is always experiment for Valve, just like their "console-like pc".

  • -1
gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

It really is an experiment when you’ve known how Valve operates for years. The company doesn’t operate the same way as other gaming companies. Someone may come up with an idea and if others agree to it, that’s what a team will work on. Valve has been criticized for this business approach because so much is never done. So yes, every piece of hardware they make is an experiment, because it literally is lol. It’s usually a miracle anything gets released by Valve because so many projects get cancelled.

  • +1
DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (48 minutes ago)

That seems like a very lousy way of running a company, but well they do rack in billions.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (32 minutes ago)

Oh 100% xD Valve can literally just sit there to the end of time and maintain Steam if they wanted to. That’s how Gabe Newell can go live in New Zealand and practically let the company run itself.

  • 0
Zyphe gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

Even if its available at major retail stores or you can pick or walk up to a store, it will not be able to match the Switch sales. Facts

  • 0
gtotheunit91 Zyphe (1 hour ago)

Not disagreeing with you. The cheapest Steam Deck costs more than the most expensive Switch.

  • +2
Zyphe (2 hours ago)

Ooff. For the said Switch Killer? Only over a million in sales? Goodluck Steam Deck, it's the other way around: Switch is the Steam Deck Killer. Facts.

  • -3
DonFerrari Zyphe (1 hour ago)

And everyone thinking that it being only available online in a single store makes any difference the device is sold out, and Switch would still sell close to 100M even if only sold through Nintendo online store, same for PS5 would still be sold out even if selling only on PS site.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 Zyphe (1 hour ago)

It’s a PC. It was never going to be or meant to be a “Switch killer”

  • +2