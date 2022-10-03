Report: Steam Deck Ships Over 1 Million Units - News

KDE's David Edmundson in a talk at the Akademy 2022 conference discussed the Steam Deck and the work KDE is doing to improve the device.

During the talk (at 29:45 in the video) Edmundson revealed shipments for the Steam Deck have surpassed one million units.

"They have crossed over a million, and they're still processing back orders," said Edmundson.

Check out the description to the talk below:

The Steamdeck is one of the most interesting and excitement big deployments of KDE in recent times.

In this talk I will share how Plasma fits into the Steamdeck and what aspects of KDE made us the right choice for their new userbase. I will then share some of the projects that contractors Blue Systems have been doing for Valve and how the work there benefits not just the Steamdeck but improves the ecosystem for all Plasma users.

Finally we look at what this could mean for KDE on the whole as more vendors gain the same confidence in Plasma.

