Report: Steam Deck Ships Over 1 Million Units - News
KDE's David Edmundson in a talk at the Akademy 2022 conference discussed the Steam Deck and the work KDE is doing to improve the device.
During the talk (at 29:45 in the video) Edmundson revealed shipments for the Steam Deck have surpassed one million units.
"They have crossed over a million, and they're still processing back orders," said Edmundson.
Check out the description to the talk below:
The Steamdeck is one of the most interesting and excitement big deployments of KDE in recent times.
In this talk I will share how Plasma fits into the Steamdeck and what aspects of KDE made us the right choice for their new userbase. I will then share some of the projects that contractors Blue Systems have been doing for Valve and how the work there benefits not just the Steamdeck but improves the ecosystem for all Plasma users.
Finally we look at what this could mean for KDE on the whole as more vendors gain the same confidence in Plasma.
That’s pretty impressive considering you can only get one in a single online location instead of retail!
So it released on Feb 25th, and sold more than 1 million in about 7 months. Not bad, I expected 5 million lifetime, maybe it will reach it.
good numbers but much lower than mainstream consoles.
Unlike mainstream consoles though, you can’t just buy one off of Steam. You’ve had to have had a Steam account for a specific amount of time. So you can’t just create a Steam account right now and buy one.
Everyone seems to be forgetting this.
And there are over 100M steam accounts that is several years old right? And again, they are sold out, didn't produce a single extra HW that would be available to be sold even with different way of selling. So your point would be?
Doesn’t help that they were going through the same shortages as everyone else. So 1 million units for what was a glorified experiment for Valve is insanely impressive. Especially considering Steam Deck is meant as a secondary PC. Linux PC in handheld form to take your Steam library on the go with you.
Nahhh, it is always experiment for Valve, just like their "console-like pc".
It really is an experiment when you’ve known how Valve operates for years. The company doesn’t operate the same way as other gaming companies. Someone may come up with an idea and if others agree to it, that’s what a team will work on. Valve has been criticized for this business approach because so much is never done. So yes, every piece of hardware they make is an experiment, because it literally is lol. It’s usually a miracle anything gets released by Valve because so many projects get cancelled.
That seems like a very lousy way of running a company, but well they do rack in billions.
Oh 100% xD Valve can literally just sit there to the end of time and maintain Steam if they wanted to. That’s how Gabe Newell can go live in New Zealand and practically let the company run itself.
Even if its available at major retail stores or you can pick or walk up to a store, it will not be able to match the Switch sales. Facts
Not disagreeing with you. The cheapest Steam Deck costs more than the most expensive Switch.
Ooff. For the said Switch Killer? Only over a million in sales? Goodluck Steam Deck, it's the other way around: Switch is the Steam Deck Killer. Facts.
And everyone thinking that it being only available online in a single store makes any difference the device is sold out, and Switch would still sell close to 100M even if only sold through Nintendo online store, same for PS5 would still be sold out even if selling only on PS site.