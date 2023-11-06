Super Mario Bros. Wonder Once Again Tops the UK Retail Charts, Robocop: Rogue City Debuts in 4th - Sales

/ 447 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 3, 2023.

EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to second place, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dropped to third as sales declined 40 percent week-on-week.

Robocop: Rogue City debuted in fourth place. WarioWare: Move It debuted in 15th place, Star Ocean: The Second Story R debuted 16th place, and EA Sports WRC debuted in 19th place.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 fell from fourth to 30th place in its second week as sales dropped 85 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Robocop: Rogue City - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Sports Assassin's Creed: Mirage Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles