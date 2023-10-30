Nintendo Patents Dual-Screen Gaming Device That Can be Split in Half - News

Nintendo recently filed a new patent for a dual-screen gaming device, that can be split in half, according to Game Rant.

The clamshell design appears similar to the Nintendo 3DS, however, the top screen faces out even with the machine closed in one of the patent images. The top and bottom parts of the gaming device would be able to operate independently of each other.

This could potentially be the design for the Nintendo Switch successor, however, Nintendo has a history of filing patents for devices that never get released.

There have been several rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 in recent months and it has even been confirmed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives at the company met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss the next-generation Switch.

Another report claims Nintendo has targeted a release of September 24, 2024 for the Switch successor. There is also the possibility of an early November 2024 release for the console. It an internal name of NG, however, a final name isn't known. The report claims Nintendo will release two SKUs of the Nintendo Switch 2 with a digital model priced at $400 and a standard model priced at $449.

