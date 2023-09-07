Rumor: Nintendo Showcased Switch 2 Demos to Developers at Gamescom - News

Nintendo reportedly showcased demos of the Nintendo Switch 2 to developers behind closed doors, according to sources who spoke with Eurogamer and VideoGamesChronicle.

The sources claim Nintendo showcased a remastered version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that is designed hit the higher specs of the Switch successor. This is supposedly a tech demo showcasing the power of the console and doesn't mean a remastered version of the game will be released.

One source claims Nintendo showcased The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo running on the target specs for the Switch 2. The demo was originally designed to showcase the power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The source claims the demo was using Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology with some ray tracing enabled.

It should be noted the Switch 2 running The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo doesn't mean it will have the same raw power anywhere near the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles. DLSS is able to AI upscale the resolution of games.

Nintendo has yet to announced a successor to the Switch, however, it has been rumored to launch sometime in 2024. It has also been rumored a developer in Spain had received a development kit for the Nintendo Switch successor in July of this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

