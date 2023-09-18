Nintendo Briefed Activision Blizzard on Switch 2 Last Year - News

There have been rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 in recent months and we now know Activision was briefed on the next-generation Switch last year, according to internal emails from the FTC v. Microsoft case.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives at the company met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss the next-generation Switch.

The document, which is heavily redacted, does show the performance of the Switch 2 will be similar to that of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well," reads the document. "It would be helpful to secure early access to development hardware prototypes and prove that out nice and early."

There was a rumor in July claiming a developer in Spain has received a development kit for the Nintendo Switch successor.

Kotick did recently say "it was a bad decision" to not release Call of Duty on the Switch and the company should have supported the platform more.

Kotick thought the Switch wouldn't be the success that it was and the hybrid console is "probably the second biggest video game system of all time."

If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved Microsoft will be releasing Call of Duty games on Nintendo's platforms. Microsoft in February signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms.

Thanks, The Verge.

