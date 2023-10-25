The Outer Worlds Tops 5 Million Units Sold - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 2,517 Views
Publisher Private Division and developer Obsidian Entertainment have announced The Outer Worlds has sold over five million units.
"he Board is excited to announce we have employed 5 Million spacers in the Halcyon Colony!," reads the announcement from Obsidian Entertainment. "We've sent you a mock apple and Spectrum Vodka to celebrate this achievement and our 4th anniversary! Do not fret; we've covered the cost of this celebration gift with your paycheck."
The Outer Worlds released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2019, for the Nintendo Switch in June 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2023.
The Board is excited to announce we have employed 5 Million spacers in the Halcyon Colony! ✨ We've sent you a mock apple and Spectrum Vodka to celebrate this achievement and our 4th anniversary! Do not fret; we've covered the cost of this celebration gift with your paycheck. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/rUnpi8JBGE— The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 25, 2023
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
One of my favorite RPGs I've played in the last 10 years, soooooo looking forward to number 2!
A lot of Good writing on the Other Worlds, but man that combat is bad. Game has awful AI as well.
I'm a bit shocked it has than many sales.
That E3 trailer for OW 2 was fantastic though.
If this team doesn't drastically improve its combat and AI, it will be a waste.
Aren’t you a sunshine :) Glad to have you contributing with positivism in every article!
Yes its negative and I disagree about the sales being a surprise simply because of the positive reviews and good word of mouth due to the writing, but for someone like me who enjoyed the game despite the gameplay due to that high calibre writing what he says rings true and if they can improve the combat the next game is going to be a real treat.