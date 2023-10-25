The Outer Worlds Tops 5 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 2,517 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher Private Division and developer Obsidian Entertainment have announced The Outer Worlds has sold over five million units.

"he Board is excited to announce we have employed 5 Million spacers in the Halcyon Colony!," reads the announcement from Obsidian Entertainment. "We've sent you a mock apple and Spectrum Vodka to celebrate this achievement and our 4th anniversary! Do not fret; we've covered the cost of this celebration gift with your paycheck."

The Outer Worlds released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2019, for the Nintendo Switch in June 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2023.

The Board is excited to announce we have employed 5 Million spacers in the Halcyon Colony! ✨ We've sent you a mock apple and Spectrum Vodka to celebrate this achievement and our 4th anniversary! Do not fret; we've covered the cost of this celebration gift with your paycheck. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/rUnpi8JBGE — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 25, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles