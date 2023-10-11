Irem Collection Vol. 3 Game List Revealed - News

ININ and Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Irem and Tozai Games, today revealed the three arcade games included in the upcoming Irem Collection Vol. 3, following announcements earlier this year for Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

The first game, Mr. Heli — known in North America as Battle Chopper — is a multi-directional shooter that landed in Japanese arcades in 1987. It arrives in the Irem Collection in both its arcade version and its 1989 PC Engine / TurboGrafx variant. The second game, Mystic Riders, is a colorful, comical co-op shoot-'em-up starring a witch and wizard pair. The third and final game, Dragon Breed, is a darker horizontally-scrolling shooter featuring a massive dragon and set in a post-apocalyptic world.

In addition to the games, Irem Collection Vol. 3 will feature quick save, customizable filters, rewind and fast-forward functionality, and online leaderboards.

The collection will launch in Q2 2024. ININ and Tozai will handle the digital versions for the Western and Japanese markets on Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, while Strictly Limited Games will distribute exclusive retail versions for Switch, PS4, and PS5. The physical version will be available for pre-order starting October 12, 2023.

