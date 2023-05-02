Irem Collection Vol. 1 Gets Limited Edition Trailer - News

Earlier today, publisher Strictly Limited Games released a trailer highlighting its upcoming compilation Irem Collection Volume 1. Part of a planned five-volume series, the first part of Irem Collection will feature three arcade shoot-'em-ups from acclaimed developer Irem, most famous for its horizontal shooter R-Type. The included games are Image Fight, which first appeared in arcades in 1988; Image Fight II, which was released in Japan in 1992 and which only made an appearance outside of Japan on the Wii Virtual Console; and X-Multiply, a sci-fi side-scrolling shooter from 1989.

Strictly Limited Games will handle the physical versions, including Collector's Edition bundles, and publisher ININ, along with Tozai Games, will publish digital versions on Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox systems. Note that the Xbox version will be digital only.

The base Limited Edition of Irem Collection Volume 1 will include all three games, an exclusive title sheet design, and an English manual. This edition is limited to 4,000 individually-numbered copies for Switch and 1,500 each for PS4 and PS5, at a price of $34.99. The Collector's Edition, meanwhile, will add the following:

A premium Collector Box realized in format 4:3 as an homage to the screen ratio at that time

Original Soundtracks on 3 CDs

A Visual Compendium with background on the games and their history, plus level layouts and character designs

A Collector Coin in a separate box

A package of Retro Print material including reprints of flyers localized for the first time into English, mini-DIY reproductions in the style of the NES game box, and marquee stickers

This Collector's Edition will be limited to 2,000 individually-numbered copies for Switch and 999 each for PS4 and PS5, at a price of $89.99.

Pre-orders are open now at Strictly Limited Games. The publisher expects physical versions to ship this winter.

