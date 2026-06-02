Toy Story: Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition Announced - News

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Publisher Atari and developer Digital Eclipse have announced definitive collection of classic Toy Story games, Toy Story: Retro Roundup!, as well as remaster Toy Story 3 Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. Both will launch on October 15.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the games below:

Toy Story: Retro Roundup!

Step back into Andy’s room with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and all your favorite characters in Toy Story: Retro Roundup! This 11-game collection features console and handheld versions of five early Toy Story titles, as well as A Bug’s Life. All the games have been upgraded with new features, quality-of-life improvements, and an overflowing toy chest of behind-the-scenes content. Revisit the ‘90s and early 2000s hits you loved and share these titles with a new generation of Toy Story fans.

Toy Story 3 Complete Edition

Reopen the toy chest and saddle up as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie in a 3D adventure based on the hit 2010 animated film, Toy Story 3. Known as one of the best Pixar games ever made, Toy Story 3 has long been difficult to access as platforms evolved. Now, it’s back and upgraded for modern consoles. Play through authentic moments from the movie, or drop into the wild west sandbox of Woody’s Roundup, where you can customize your town and even play as Evil Emperor Zurg.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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