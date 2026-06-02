Nintendo Music Now Works in Desktops, Tablets, and Cars - News

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Nintendo announced Nintendo Music now works on desktop browsers on PC and Mac, as well as on tablets and in cars via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

130 tracks from the Mario Kart World soundtrack have also been added to Nintendo Music. This totals over four hours of new music added to the app.

The Nintendo Music app was released in October 2024 and now has soundtracks from nearly 150 Nintendo games. This includes games from the NES and Game Boy up to games that haven't been released yet like the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game Star Fox.

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is needed in order to access Nintendo Music.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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