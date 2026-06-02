Star Fox Gets Overview Trailer - News

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Nintendo has released the overview trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, Star Fox.

View the overview trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

In Star Fox, the Lylat System is thrown into chaos following a surprise attack by the evil scientist Andross. The galaxy’s last hope is the Star Fox Mercenary Squad—comprised of young leader Fox McCloud, ace pilot Falco Lombardi, engineer extraordinaire Slippy Toad and veteran pilot Peppy Hare.

Today’s overview trailer gives fans a sneak peek at the game’s freshly revamped stages, thanks to a complete visual overhaul, and dives into a variety of new and returning modes. In Campaign Mode, you’ll soar across the Lylat System as you accept dangerous missions and discover branching paths to uncover every piece of the story. This mode can also be played online through GameShare or via local co-op, where one player is the Pilot and the other is the Gunner. Plus, use Mouse-Controlled Targeting with the Joy-Con 2 controller for intuitive aiming. And Challenge Mode offers new challenges and a variety of objectives you can complete when replaying cleared stages from the campaign.

Battle Mode features four-versus-four aerial combat online with friends or random players across three stages. If one person has the game, up to four players can play Battle Mode locally with GameShare, or online using GameShare via GameChat. With a compatible USB camera, you can also appear in GameChat as Fox McCloud or his crew using an interactive avatar that mirrors your facial expressions and movements.

Now’s the perfect time to start building your Star Fox playlist! A special release of 10 tracks from Star Fox has been added to Nintendo Music. All of the tracks available through Nintendo Music can now be enjoyed on a wide variety of devices, including tablets, computers, and even in the car via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Additionally, the new My Mix feature for Nintendo Music can generate a playlist based on your play history.

Star Fox will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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