Irem Collection Vol. 2 Game List Revealed

Several months after announcing Irem Collection Volume 1, publishers ININ and Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Irem and Tozai Games, have officially unveiled the game list for its follow-up, Irem Collection Volume 2. The list includes run-and-gun games GunForce and GunForce II alongside vertically-scrolling shoot-'em-up Air Duel. GunForce includes both the original arcade and SNES versions, while GunForce II represents the first ever home console port of the game. Air Duel, formerly a Japanese arcade exclusive, will see its first official worldwide release on consoles.

ININ and Tozai will handle the digital editions of the collection for the Western and Japanese markets on Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, scheduled for release on February 20, 2024. For fans interested in physical copies, several retail versions will be exclusively available through Strictly Limited Games.

Strictly Limited Games will offer two unique boxed editions. The Limited Edition, which includes a game manual, is limited to a maximum of 4,000 copies for Switch, 1,500 for PS4, and 1,500 for PS5. Meanwhile, the Collector’s Edition is limited to a maximum of 2,000 copies for Switch, 999 for PS4, and 999 for PS5 for 89,99 €, and comes with the following collectibles:

Game for Switch, PS4, or PS5

Collector’s Edition Box

Colorful Game Manual

Original Soundtrack on 3 CDs in one jewel case

DIY Mini Game Box Reproduction for GunForce

Visual Compendium

Reversible Posters

Arcade Flyer Set

Marquee Sticker

Irem Collection Volume 2 Arcade Coin

Pre-orders for the physical version of the collection open July 16 at the Strictly Limited Games storefront. Note: Irem Collection Volume 2 is the second part of a planned five-volume series.

