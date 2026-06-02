Fallout 76 Launches This Summer for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Bethesda Softworks has announced Fallout 76 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this summer.

Open testing period will occur later this months, which will allow everyone who own the game to down the PS5 and Xbox Series test versions.

The PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game will have the following features:

Targeted 60 frames per second across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Pro.

Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Pro. Improved draw distances.

Improved shadows.

4K resolution (on compatible displays) on Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, PlayStation 5 Pro.

VRR (on compatible displays) on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro will support 1440p while previous generation platforms will continue to support 1080p.

Fallout 76 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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