Rumor: Microsoft Expects to Close Activision Blizzard Acquisition Next Week

Microsoft is reportedly looking to close its Activision Blizzard acquisition next week, according to a source familiar with Microsoft's plans speaking with The Verge.

The source claims Microsoft is looking at Friday, October 13th as the closing date. However, this depends on the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA had blocked the deal in April, however, Microsoft has since restructured the deal by selling the cloud gaming rights for current and new Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft. This was enough for the CMA to provisionally approve the deal last month.

The UK regulator has a deadline today on gathering opinions over whether or not it should approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition. A final decision from the CMA is expected next week.

The acquisition has been approved in New Zealand, Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. Microsoft also won its case against the FTC in the US, which was trying to block the deal.

The FTC is trying to appeal the outcome of its hearing with a decision expected in early December. However, this won't stop Microsoft from closing the deal.

