CD Projekt RED and Anonymous Content to Develop Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Project

CD Projekt RED announced it has partnered with global media company Anonymous Content to develop a live-action project based on Cyberpunk 2077.

Anonymous Content is known for producing the Emmy award-winning series True Detective and Mr. Robot, and Academy Award winning-films The Revenant and Spotlight.

CD Projekt RED will be working directly with Anonymous Content Studios’ Head of Television Garret Kemble, Director of Development Ryan Schwartz, and Chief Creative Officer David Levine.

The live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project is in early development and is currently looking for a screenwriter to tell a new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, and Bard Dorros will produce the project.

More information on the project will be shared as it progresses.

