Jim Ryan: Narrative Rich Games Will Remain the Bedrock of PlayStation's 1st-Party Lineup

posted 4 hours ago

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in a Q&A session with analysts from 2022 that were included with the recent Xbox leak from the court documents for the FTC vs Microsoft case stated that narrative rich games will remain the "bedrock" of its first-party lineup when asked about the 10 live service games they have in development.

"It would be naive for us to assume that all 10 (live service games) will be massive successes so that is not a necessary condition for us to double first party revenues," said Ryan. "That is certainly not what we're assuming. Clearly, the distinction between a hit and not a hit is not a binary one.

"And don't forget that as we do this, we will continue to publish the games that have served us so well over the years. These first person, graphically beautiful narrative rich games will continue to be the bedrock of our first party publishing business."

Ryan was asked how many of the live service games would be based on existing IPs from PlayStation and he revealed it would be a mix.

"It's a mixture," he said. "I'm not going to go beyond anything that's already been announced, but it would be fair to say that when you look at our IP portfolio and when you think about the biggest names in there, having those games break out from the constraints of the console model is a very significant prospect for us.

"You can assume that a significant portion of our existing AAA IP will find its way into a live service game. We have partnerships under development with people who we've already worked with and with some new partners, who will bring new IP to PlayStation and there's even one or two things that are completely new that are coming from the ground up. But I think it's the first category that really excites us because those games leverage something that we already know resonates massively with the gaming community. It's an untapped opportunity for us. And if we do it right, the potential upside for SIE will be enormous."

