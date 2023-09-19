Phil Spencer on Xbox Leaks: 'Much Has Changed and There's So Much to be Excited About' - News

Late last night plans for the future of Xbox from 2020 were leaked in an document posted by the FTC that Microsoft provided earlier this month.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has responded to the leak saying a lot of the plans have changed since the document was made over three years ago and there is a lot to be excited about. The team at Xbox will share the real plans when they are ready.

"We've seen the conversation around old emails and documents," said Spencer via Twitter. "It is hard to see our team's work shared in this way because so much has changed and there's so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready."

We've seen the conversation around old emails and documents. It is hard to see our team's work shared in this way because so much has changed and there's so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 19, 2023

Spencer has also sent internal memo to Microsoft employees obtained by The Verge, which can be read below:

Team,

Today, several documents submitted in the court proceedings related to our proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard were unintentionally disclosed. I know this is disappointing, even if many of the documents are well over a year old and our plans have evolved.

I also know we all take the confidentiality of our plans and our partners’ information very seriously. This leak obviously is not us living up to that expectation. We will learn from what happened and be better going forward. We all put incredible amounts of passion and energy into our work, and this is never how we want that hard work to be shared with the community. That said, there’s so much more to be excited about, and when we’re ready, we’ll share the real plans with our players.

In closing, I appreciate all of the work that you pour into Team Xbox to surprise and delight our players. In the days and weeks ahead, let’s stay focused on what we can control: continuing the amazing success of Starfield, the upcoming launch of the incredible and accessible Forza Motorsport, and continuing to build games, services and devices that millions of players can enjoy.

Phil

Leaked details from 2020 included an Xbox Series X|S mid-generation refresh, the next-generation of Xbox, a new Xbox controller, Bethesda's upcoming lineup, and more. However, as Spencer mentioned plans have changed.

