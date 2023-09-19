Xbox Series X|S Mid-Gen Refreshes and New Xbox Controller Coming in 2024, According to Leaked Document - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,081 Views
Microsoft is planning is to release mid-generation refreshes of the Xbox Series X and S in 2024, according to a new FTC document spotted by a user on ResetEra.
The refresh of the Xbox Series S has the codename of Ellewood with a late August 2024 release target. It will include 1 TB of storage and launch for $299.
The Xbox Series X refresh has a codename of Brooklin with a late October 2024 release target. It will include 2 TB of storage and launch for $499.
The refreshed Xbox Series X is described as "the most power Xbox ever, now adorably all digital." The leaked image of the console is round and is said to "deliver 4K Gen9 console gaming with more internal storage, faster Wi-Fi, reduced power, a more immersive controller and a beautiful redesign that elevates the all-digital experience of the Xbox ecosystem."
Along with the mid-generation refreshes of the Xbox Series X and S, a new controller has also been leaked that has a target release of June 2024 for $69.99.
The controller will feature haptic feedback and VCA haptics that double as speakers, accelerometer, new modular thumbsticks, and more. There will also be the ability to see paired devices and cloud, as well as manage devices and accessories in the Xbox mobile app.
Xbox Series X Refresh/mid-gen info leaked thanks to FTC documents
-Xbox Series X refresh digital only (2TB storage), target launch Oct 2024
-New Xbox controller with gyro
Source from attachments in PDF https://t.co/tuikvo2h5F pic.twitter.com/fFzEbepHdl
Controller looks horrible... Not a fan of that two-tone design.
But it packs the features that are sorely missing from current controllers, so it's a win, the colour/design variants that will definitely come out should hopefully look better.
The console itself is... I called it. - That Microsoft should release a digital-only Series X.
Hopefully the current Series X and S gets a revision with the smaller 6nm chip.
And now we just need an external optical drive attachment.
Indeed, Microsoft should release a digital-only Series X, but... this is at the same price as the "normal series X", and i think they can do better than this.
Sure, 2TB is great, but i feel like $399 1TB would be a better option.
And the controller, yup, It's looking Nice ( the features, not the visual, lol). Perhaps now 3° party are going to make some Nice use of Gyro aim, haptic and other features.