Xbox Series X|S Mid-Gen Refreshes and New Xbox Controller Coming in 2024, According to Leaked Document

posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft is planning is to release mid-generation refreshes of the Xbox Series X and S in 2024, according to a new FTC document spotted by a user on ResetEra.

The refresh of the Xbox Series S has the codename of Ellewood with a late August 2024 release target. It will include 1 TB of storage and launch for $299.

The Xbox Series X refresh has a codename of Brooklin with a late October 2024 release target. It will include 2 TB of storage and launch for $499.

The refreshed Xbox Series X is described as "the most power Xbox ever, now adorably all digital." The leaked image of the console is round and is said to "deliver 4K Gen9 console gaming with more internal storage, faster Wi-Fi, reduced power, a more immersive controller and a beautiful redesign that elevates the all-digital experience of the Xbox ecosystem."

Along with the mid-generation refreshes of the Xbox Series X and S, a new controller has also been leaked that has a target release of June 2024 for $69.99.

The controller will feature haptic feedback and VCA haptics that double as speakers, accelerometer, new modular thumbsticks, and more. There will also be the ability to see paired devices and cloud, as well as manage devices and accessories in the Xbox mobile app.

