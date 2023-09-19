Bethesda's Upcoming Lineup of Games Has leaked - News

/ 1,187 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The upcoming lineup of games from Bethesda have leaked in a new FTC document spotted by a user on ResetEra.

The estimated release schedule for the listed games has likely changed as it lists Redfall and Starfield for a 2021 fiscal year release window, which would have ended in June 2021 and the games did not release until this year.

There are several games listed in the release schedule that have yet to be announced. This includes a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Doom Year Zero, a remaster of Fallout 3, a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Dishonored 3.

There several titles with Project in the name that don't provide much insights into what those games could be. This includes Project Hibiki, Project Kestrel, and Project Platinum. There is also a licensed IP game listed.

Already announced games listed that have yet to release includes Indiana Jones and The Elder Scrolls VI.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles