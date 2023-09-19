Next-Generation Xbox Early Details Have Leaked - News

/ 889 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

It was already known that Microsoft was targeting a 2028 release window for the next-generation Xbox, however, more details have leaked online via a new FTC document spotted by a user on ResetEra.

Microsoft's vision for the next-generation Xbox is to "developer a next generation hybrid game platform capable of leveraging the combined power of the client and cloud to deliver deeper immersion and entirely new classes of games experiences. Optimized for real time game play and creators, we will enable new levels of performance beyond the capabilities of the client hardware alone."

Graphics innovations Microsoft plans to work on includes next-gen DirectX raytracing, dynamic global illumination, micropolygon rendering optimizations, ML based super resolution, and an extensibility model for faster iteration and innovation.

There are also details listing ARM64 vs X64 (Zen 6) for the CPU and a balance of big and little CPU cores, as well as a GP that is co-designed with AMD or licenses AMD IP (Navi 5).

The new innovation for the next-generation Xbox they are calling "Cloud Hybrid Games."

"Next Generation Xbox early details (Release in 2028, Cloud-Hybrid games, potentially switching to Arm)" https://t.co/0FWeXNJnlW pic.twitter.com/ueuuPauUx1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 19, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles