Court Says Microsoft Was Responsible for the Xbox Leak

posted 5 hours ago

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in a new filing reveals Microsoft is the one who accidentally leaked the documents containing unannounced Xbox details, which has spread over the internet since late last time. Microsoft provided the link on September 14 and the court uploaded the exhibits.

"Microsoft provided the link on September 14 and the Court uploaded the exhibits to internet page established for this case," reads the filing.

The documents containing "non-public information" have been removed and the parties will resubmit them in a "secure cloud link" by the end of this week.

"The parties have notified the Court that the version of the exhibits provided contained non-public information and the Court has removed the trial exhibits from the internet," reads the filing. "The parties shall meet and confer, including with any non-parties, and resubmit the admitted trial exhibits via a secure cloud link by September 22, 2023.

"The parties shall simultaneously file a written certification signed by all parties, and nonparties whose information is contained in the admitted trial exhibits, verifying they have reviewed the exhibits and certify they contain only public information in accordance with the Court’s orders."

FTC director of public affairs Douglas Farrar also stated via Twitter the "FTC was not responsible for uploading Microsoft's plans for its games and consoles to the court website."

The FTC was not responsible for uploading Microsoft's plans for its games and consoles to the court website. https://t.co/MspoQN1exL — Douglas Farrar (@DouglasLFarrar) September 19, 2023

Details on the Xbox Series X|S mid-generation refresh, the next-generation Xbox console, a new Xbox controller, Bethesda's upcoming lineup, and more were all leaked.

