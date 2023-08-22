PS5 Outsells Switch and Xbox Series X|S - Americas Hardware Estimates for July 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 1,268 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 314,034 units sold for July 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 17.50 million units lifetime in the Americas.
The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 302,291 units to bring its lifetime sales to 49.34 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 192,459 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.38 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,982 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.50 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 122,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 35,000 units. PS4 sold 191,862 units for the month of July 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 227,638 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 47,152 (-13.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 99,569 units (-34.1%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 71,838 units (-19.2%). The PlayStation 4 is up by 2,909 units (71.42%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 184,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 94,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 122,000 units. It should be noted July is a four week month, while June was a five week month.
2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.39 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.82 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.83 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for July 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 314,034 (17,504,669)
- Switch - 302,291 (49,344,283)
- Xbox Series X|S - 192,459 (13,384,363)
- PlayStation 4 - 6,982 (41,498,823)
USA hardware estimates for July 2023:
- PlayStation 5 - 265,199
- Switch - 254,625
- Xbox Series X|S - 160,528
- PlayStation 4 - 6,021
Weekly Sales:
July 8, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 86,520
- Switch - 80,358
- Xbox Series X|S - 47,826
- PlayStation 4 - 1,661
USA:
- PlayStation 5- 73,271
- Switch - 67,723
- Xbox Series X|S - 39,892
- PlayStation 4 - 1452
July 15, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 80,740
- Switch - 78,037
- Xbox Series X|S - 47,085
- PlayStation 4 - 1,837
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 68,132
- Switch - 65,687
- Xbox Series X|S - 39,275
- PlayStation 4 - 1573
July 22, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 75,405
- Switch - 74,717
- Xbox Series X|S - 46,491
- PlayStation 4 - 1,724
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 63,609
- Switch - 62,984
- Xbox Series X|S - 38,793
- PlayStation 4 - 1,484
July 29, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 71,369
- Switch - 69,179
- Xbox Series X|S - 51,057
- PlayStation 4 - 1,760
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 60,187
- Switch - 58,231
- Xbox Series X|S - 42,568
- PlayStation 4 - 1,512
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
