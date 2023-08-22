By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PS5 Outsells Switch and Xbox Series X|S - Americas Hardware Estimates for July 2023

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 1,268 Views

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 314,034 units sold for July 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 17.50 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 302,291 units to bring its lifetime sales to 49.34 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 192,459 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.38 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,982 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.50 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 122,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 35,000 units. PS4 sold 191,862 units for the month of July 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 227,638 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 47,152 (-13.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 99,569 units (-34.1%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 71,838 units (-19.2%). The PlayStation 4 is up by 2,909 units (71.42%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 184,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 94,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 122,000 units. It should be noted July is a four week month, while June was a five week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.39 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.82 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.83 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for July 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. PlayStation 5 - 314,034 (17,504,669)
  2. Switch - 302,291 (49,344,283)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 192,459 (13,384,363)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 6,982 (41,498,823)

USA hardware estimates for July 2023:

  1. PlayStation 5 - 265,199
  2. Switch - 254,625
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 160,528
  4. PlayStation 4 - 6,021

Weekly Sales:

July 8, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

  1. PlayStation 5 - 86,520
  2. Switch - 80,358
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 47,826
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1,661

USA:

  1. PlayStation 5- 73,271
  2. Switch - 67,723
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 39,892
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1452

July 15, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

  1. PlayStation 5 - 80,740
  2. Switch - 78,037
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 47,085
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1,837

USA:

  1. PlayStation 5 - 68,132
  2. Switch - 65,687
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 39,275
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1573

July 22, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

  1. PlayStation 5 - 75,405
  2. Switch - 74,717
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 46,491
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1,724

USA:

  1. PlayStation 5 - 63,609
  2. Switch - 62,984
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 38,793
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1,484

July 29, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

  1. PlayStation 5 - 71,369
  2. Switch - 69,179
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 51,057
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1,760

USA:

  1. PlayStation 5 - 60,187
  2. Switch - 58,231
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 42,568
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1,512

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


