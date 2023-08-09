Granblue Fantasy: Versus Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works announced Granblue Fantasy: Versus has sold over one million units worldwide. The figure includes physical and digital sales.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2020 and in the West in March 2020, as well as PC via Steam worldwide in March 2020.

The sequel, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam worldwide on November 30.

