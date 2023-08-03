Switch Ships 129.53 Million Units as of June 2023 - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through June 30, 2023. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 129.53 million units, while 1,088.35 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2023, Nintendo shipped 3.91 million Switch units and 52.2 million Switch games.

Breaking down the 129.53 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 50.18 million units in the Americas, 33.53 million in Europe, 30.79 million in Japan, and 15.02 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 90.23 million units of the 129.53 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 21.45 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 17.85 million units.

Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 remains at 15.00 million. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast it would bring lifetime Switch shipment figures to 140.62 million at the end of March 2024. This would be 13.4 million behind lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS.

Nintendo for the 12 month period ending March 31, 2023 reported net sales were up 50 percent to ¥461.34 billion ($3.21 billion) and operating profit grew 82.4 percent to ¥185.44 billion ($1.29 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 55.46 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 42.79 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 31.77 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 30.65 million Super Mario Odyssey – 26.44 million Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield – 25.92 million Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet – 22.66 million Super Mario Party – 19.39 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18.51 million (NEW) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.17 million

