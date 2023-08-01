Check Out Set Photos of the Upcoming Fallout TV Series - News

/ 260 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

New images the feature the set of the upcoming Fallout TV series have appeared online.

The photos feature the Vault Tech Logo painted on a street outside of some buildings and an actor dressed as a raider from the Fallout series.

The series will be released on Amazon Prime and is being produced by Westworld production company Kilter Films.

Westworld co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan is directing the pilot. Nolan, along with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham will will executive produce the series.

Captain Marvel co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Silicon Valley co-executive producer Graham Wagner will be the showrunners on the TV series.

Set photos from the upcoming Amazon Prime Fallout TV series by Jonathan Nolan (writer of Westworld, The Dark Knight, Interstellar) pic.twitter.com/PrwhpHcQ94 — Xbox News (@_XboxNews) July 29, 2023

The Fallout TV series was first announced in July 2020. At the time it was announced Amazon Studios has licensed the rights to the games for Nolan and Joy to develop the TV series.

View the images from the set of the Fallout TV series below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles