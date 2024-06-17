Embracer Shuts Down Alone in the Dark Reboot Developer Pieces Interactive - News

Embracer Group announced it has shut down Alone in the Dark reboot developer Pieces Interactive.

"Pieces Interactive released over ten titles on PC, console, and mobile since 2007—both our own concepts such as Puzzlegeddon, Fret Nice, Leviathan Warships, Robo Surf, and Kill to Collect, as well as work for hire titles such as Magicka 2 and several downloadable contents for Magicka," reads a message from the developer. "Our client list includes Paradox Interactive, Koei Tecmo, Arrowhead Game Studios, Koch Media and RaceRoom Entertainment.

"In 2017, Pieces Interactive were acquired by Embracer Group after working with the expansion for Titan Quest, Titan Quest: Ragnarok, and third expansion for Titan Quest, Titan Quest: Atlantis.

"Our last release was the reimagining of Alone in the Dark."

Our own Lee Mehr gave Alone in the Dark a 6.5 out of 10 and says "How alluring exploration through pretty places is to you could play a deciding factor on Alone's overall value. As someone who completed a Carnby 'near-completionist' playthrough (only a few missed extras), a brisk 8-hour run for the latest middle-market standard of a $60 game feels inoffensive in light of its other features. Although the guts of the experience remain the same - just with the lead/support roles reversed, each lead's campaign feels more substantial than a New Game+ mode in my eyes."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

