Embracer Shuts Down Alone in the Dark Reboot Developer Pieces Interactive - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago
Embracer Group announced it has shut down Alone in the Dark reboot developer Pieces Interactive.
"Pieces Interactive released over ten titles on PC, console, and mobile since 2007—both our own concepts such as Puzzlegeddon, Fret Nice, Leviathan Warships, Robo Surf, and Kill to Collect, as well as work for hire titles such as Magicka 2 and several downloadable contents for Magicka," reads a message from the developer. "Our client list includes Paradox Interactive, Koei Tecmo, Arrowhead Game Studios, Koch Media and RaceRoom Entertainment.
"In 2017, Pieces Interactive were acquired by Embracer Group after working with the expansion for Titan Quest, Titan Quest: Ragnarok, and third expansion for Titan Quest, Titan Quest: Atlantis.
"Our last release was the reimagining of Alone in the Dark."
Our own Lee Mehr gave Alone in the Dark a 6.5 out of 10 and says "How alluring exploration through pretty places is to you could play a deciding factor on Alone's overall value. As someone who completed a Carnby 'near-completionist' playthrough (only a few missed extras), a brisk 8-hour run for the latest middle-market standard of a $60 game feels inoffensive in light of its other features. Although the guts of the experience remain the same - just with the lead/support roles reversed, each lead's campaign feels more substantial than a New Game+ mode in my eyes."
From the comment section of my review: "While it's weird to be in-line with critics in score but carry more enthusiasm for a mid-6, I like to think of Alone similar to other wobbly first attempts. Sonic 1 & Crash 1 had some neat gimmicks, but weren't great 2d/3d platformers overall (imo). They still served as great stepping stones to tweak and improve upon. I'd like to see Pieces get the same opportunity."
It genuinely sucks how Pieces won't get that chance to build upon their framework. Really could've blossomed into something special.
Dev gets game out, dev gets closed.
Seems to be the modus operandi of publishers these days...
Another one bites the dust. Devs have to see the writing on the wall, so I hope they've already been jumping off that sinking ship in droves before they're told to get out.